NIALL, Jacqueline Antonia (nee Buffett). Passed away peacefully on Thursday 15 August 2019, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ray. Treasured Mother and Mother in Law of Phillip, Todd and Angelika, Catherine and Stephen. Cherished Oma J and Grandma of Lukas and Hailee, Laura and Hugh, Julia, Claire and Nathan, Ellen and Matt. Sii yu gien The Funeral Service will be held in the Main Chapel at Morrisons Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Thursday 22 August 2019 at 12.30 pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 17, 2019