BULLMORE, Jacqueline Anne. Passed away 1 June, 2019, in Christchurch, aged 85. Loved wife of the late Ted, mother of Lily England, Oliver (deceased), and Marianna Bullmore, daughter of the late Marie and Sydney La Roche, and sister of Ray (deceased), and Donne d'Aubert. A memorial service will be held on Saturday 15 June, 2pm at St Saviour's Church at Holy Trinity, Lyttelton. All family and friends welcome. Messages to 52A Main Road, RD1, Lyttelton 8971 or [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 8, 2019
