BRADLEY, Jacqueline Anne (Jacqui). On August 10 2019 after a hard fought battle, Jacqui passed away wrapped in her family's love. Aged 61 years. Dearly loved and proud wife of Stephen, mother and mother-in- law of Michael, Brent and Nicole, and stepmother of Danielle, Juliet and Ainsley. Proud and devoted "Grandma" of Hudson, Vincent and Lincoln; Honor and Taylor; and Jamie. Cherished daughter of Arthur and the late Audrey Pile, sister and sister-in-law of Frances and Mark, Geoff and Jenny, and aunty of Jarrod and Hayden. Our sincerest thanks and huge appreciation to the staff at CHB Health Centre for their outstanding care and support of Jacqui and ourselves. Thank you so much. A service to celebrate Jacqui's life will be held at "Stonehaven", 10 Peel Street, Waipukurau on Thursday August 15th at 11am followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to CHB Health Centre Patient Comfort Fund would be appreciated. These and any messages may be left at the service or posted to C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242 C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 12, 2019