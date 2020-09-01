Home

Forrest Funeral Services
39 Riverside Rd
, Auckland
(09) 426-7950
Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Jacobus Johannes (Kees, John) RIETVELD

Jacobus Johannes (Kees, John) RIETVELD Notice
RIETVELD, Jacobus Johannes (Kees, John). Passed away peacefully at Patrick Ferry House on Friday 28th August 2020, aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Elisabeth (Bep). Much loved father and father-in-law of John and Helen, Helen and Geoff, Robert and Anne, Wilma and Murray, Lynette and Giles. Loved Opa of Nicholas, Simon, Katherine, James, Hamish, Harris, Tristan and Bella. Great Opa to Ethan and Emersyn. Special thanks to the staff of Patrick Ferry House for their care and support. A service will be held at Forrest Funeral Services, 39 Riverside Road, Orewa on Wednesday 2nd September 2020 at 11am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 1, 2020
