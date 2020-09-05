Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jacobus BROM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacobus Johannes (Jac) BROM

Add a Memory
Jacobus Johannes (Jac) BROM Notice
BROM, Jacobus Johannes (Jac). Passed away peacefully Monday September 1, 2020 aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband (64 years) of Petronella. Much loved father of Paul / Shigemi, Aloysius / Barbara, Ronald / Elaine. Very loved Opa of Jacobus, Vanessa, Ashleigh, Kristyn, Katie, Joel, Christopher, Jaime and their partners. Cherished great Opa to all of his 10 great grandchildren. Loved brother / uncle of family in Holland. Forever in our hearts and never forgotten. Finally at peace with no pain. Thank you to all the wonderful doctors and nurses of Ward 16, Whangarei Hospital. No funeral but a memorial at a later date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacobus's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -