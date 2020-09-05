|
BROM, Jacobus Johannes (Jac). Passed away peacefully Monday September 1, 2020 aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband (64 years) of Petronella. Much loved father of Paul / Shigemi, Aloysius / Barbara, Ronald / Elaine. Very loved Opa of Jacobus, Vanessa, Ashleigh, Kristyn, Katie, Joel, Christopher, Jaime and their partners. Cherished great Opa to all of his 10 great grandchildren. Loved brother / uncle of family in Holland. Forever in our hearts and never forgotten. Finally at peace with no pain. Thank you to all the wonderful doctors and nurses of Ward 16, Whangarei Hospital. No funeral but a memorial at a later date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 5, 2020