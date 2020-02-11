|
|
|
van[nbsp]LEEUWEN, Jacobina Maria (Riet van Leeuwen) (nee Beekhuizen). Born August 07, 1928. Our dear Mum and Oma has passed away peacefully on Sunday February 09, 2020 in her 92nd year. Very much loved mother of Richard (deceased), Anthony and Linda, Astrid and Bruce, Ingrid and Ian. Special Oma to Michael, Adam, Graeme, Janine, Antony, Yvette and James. Great Oma to Saskia, Tarras, Olivia, Logan, Indie, Eli, Charlotte and Harry. May she Rest In Peace and her spirit remain free. You are forever in our hearts. A Service is to be held at 1.30pm on Thursday February 13, at Pukekohe Catholic Church, Seddon St, Pukekohe All mail, 1228 Ararimu Rd, RD3, Drury 2579
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 11, 2020