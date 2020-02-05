|
BOOTH, Jacoba (Cobi) (nee Brobbel). Born 18 March 1945. Sadly passed away after a long illness on 31 January 2020. Beloved Mam of Vicky and Andrew, devoted Nana of Amy, Emma, Mustafa and Iman. A loved sister of Trevor, Pauline, John and Ken and Aunt to many nieces and nephews. A loyal, caring friend to all. At Mam's request, a private farewell service was held at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, Howick on Tuesday 4th February 2020. "You will be greatly missed, Mam xxxxoooo"
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 5, 2020