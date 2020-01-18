|
TERMAAT, Jacob (Joop / Joe). Passed away on 14th January, 2020. Aged 89. Dearly loved husband and friend of Sannie. Loved father and father in law of Gerald and Esther, Jo-Ann and Steve, Peter and Diane, Ellen and Ron. Beloved Opa to Jonathan and Renee, Daniel and Jazz, Jason and Karen, Ben and Claire, James and Bre, Ariel and Tyrell, and Jacob, Zoe, Adam and Lena. Great Opa to Brierley, Finn, Eva, Asher and Tess. Faith - Hope - Love Funeral to be held on Monday 20 January at 11.00am at Hamilton Reformed Church, 11 Aberdeen Drive, Frankton. All Communications to the Termaat Family, c/- Pellows, PO Box 4449, Hamilton. 3247.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 18, 2020