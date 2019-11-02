Home

Jacob Sataki (Jake) TUHEGA

Jacob Sataki (Jake) TUHEGA Notice
TUHEGA, Jacob Sataki (Jake). Born April 27, 1948. Passed away on October 30, 2019. Jacob (Jake) Tuhega passed peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on Wednesday 30th October 2019. Much loved father of Kimberly and Philippe, father in law to Maryanne and Tania. Grandad to Davyn, Cameron, Jade, Dresynn, Jacob, Kyra and Iverleign. Survived by 8 of 17 siblings and a loved friend to many. Family and friends are welcome to farewell Jacob at Waters Funeral Home on 1st November from 11 - 3. A burial service will be at Mangere Lawn Cemetery on Saturday 2nd November at 9 am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 2, 2019
