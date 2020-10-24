|
DE GEUS, Jacob Johannes (John). Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 20th October 2020. Fiercely loved by his family and friends, he was an incredible dad, father in law and father figure to Suzanne and Stuart, Sarah and Kevin, Tom and Penny, Joe and Jess, Liz and Gerhard, Troy and Kristen. JJ was also a loving Grandad to Liv, Jacob, Sophia, Ted, Frank and Beckett. His kindness, generosity and great company will be enormously missed by many. A service in celebration of John's life will be held at Orakei Bay, 231 Orakei Road, Remuera on Friday 30th October at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Starship Foundation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 24, 2020