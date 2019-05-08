Home

KLOUWENS-DONKER, Jackie. Passed away suddenly at home, aged 78. Beloved wife of the late Robert Klouwens. Much loved mother of Kim and Dean and mother in-law of John and Cathy. Cherished Oma of Jacob, Hana and Caitlin. Much loved daughter of Wilma Donker and the late Harmen Donker. A service to celebrate Jackie's life will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa, 4a Parsons Road, Meadowbank, on Saturday 11th May at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers the family would welcome donations to the Breast Cancer Foundation or the Neurological Foundation Human Brain Bank.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 8, 2019
