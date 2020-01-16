|
|
|
ATKINSON, Jackie. 19 September 1965 - 12 January 2020. Peacefully passed away in Hamilton, surrounded by loved ones. Precious eldest daughter of the late David and Joyce. Cherished and loved Mother to Liam Edward. Loved Wife of the late Eddy. Beloved sister to Chrissy and Michael. Beloved cousin to Linda, Alan and Susan, special niece to Elaine. Sister-in-law to Mike and Young, aunty to Maddux and Piazza. Cherished second Mum to Jack, Zoe, Shane, Blaise and Kelly and friend to many. A memorial for family and friends to celebrate Jackie's life will take place in a few weeks. Please contact Liam on 021 132 8197 for more information. Sincere Funeral Services 07 8471465
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 16, 2020