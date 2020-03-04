Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haven Funeral Services Ltd
32 William St
Huntly , Waikato
07-828 7629
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Huntly Baptist Church
6 Riverview Road
Huntly
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack WELCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Terence (Terry) WELCH

Add a Memory
Jack Terence (Terry) WELCH Notice
WELCH, Jack Terence (Terry). Passed away peacefully after a life well lived, serving the Lord he loved and caring for people all over the world. Dearly loved husband of Pauline. Father of Jeremy and Janet, Anthony, the late Andrew and Belinda, Duncan and Ngahuia. Loved grandfather of Kylie, Hannah, Sarah, Rebecca, Esther, Brendon and Natasha. Great grandfather of Sariah, Olivia, Zachary, Aria, Judah and Kaea. Honorary Dad, Poppa and Uncle to countless others. A service for Terry will be held at the Huntly Baptist Church, 6 Riverview Road, Huntly, on Saturday, 7 March 2020 at 11:00 am to be followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to National Foundation for Deaf & Hard of Hearing. All communications to the Welch Family C/- P O Box 147, Huntly 3740.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -