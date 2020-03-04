|
WELCH, Jack Terence (Terry). Passed away peacefully after a life well lived, serving the Lord he loved and caring for people all over the world. Dearly loved husband of Pauline. Father of Jeremy and Janet, Anthony, the late Andrew and Belinda, Duncan and Ngahuia. Loved grandfather of Kylie, Hannah, Sarah, Rebecca, Esther, Brendon and Natasha. Great grandfather of Sariah, Olivia, Zachary, Aria, Judah and Kaea. Honorary Dad, Poppa and Uncle to countless others. A service for Terry will be held at the Huntly Baptist Church, 6 Riverview Road, Huntly, on Saturday, 7 March 2020 at 11:00 am to be followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to National Foundation for Deaf & Hard of Hearing. All communications to the Welch Family C/- P O Box 147, Huntly 3740.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 4, 2020