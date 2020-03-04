|
|
|
CRAIG, Jack Stuart (Jack). Born November 05, 1934. Passed away on February 21, 2020. The family of Jack Craig wish to extend their sincere thanks for your many kindnesses, and for the condolences and support we have received. Also we would like to thank all of you who attended Jack's funeral to help us celebrate his life. We also send our gratitude and appreciation to the staff at North Shore and Auckland Hospitals, especially the staff at the ICU for their wonderful care of Jack.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 4, 2020