Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
Jack Stuart CRAIG

Jack Stuart CRAIG Notice
CRAIG, Jack Stuart. Suddenly on the 21 February 2020, at Auckland Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Margaret, loving father of Andrew and Alistair. Father in law to his favorite daughter in law Helen. Papa of Jonathan, Lachlan and Callum, and great grandfather to Joseph. A celebration of Jack's life will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Wednesday 26 February at 12.30pm, followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
