LUNN, Jack Robert. At home in Whanganui on Monday May 4, 2020 surrounded by his loving family, aged 75 years. Much loved husband and sweetheart of Jenny for 56 years. Loved and treasured Dad and father-in-law of Sylvia, and Daniel and Rachael. Loved grandad to Shaun and Jess, and Sasha and Toby, loved Papa to Imogen, and great-grandad to his eight great-grandchildren. Loved brother of the late Denis. Will be greatly missed by all his nieces, nephews and friends. Due to the current Covid19 restrictions a Private Family Farewell has been held. Dempsey & Forrest Locally Owned
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 9, 2020