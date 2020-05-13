Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cambridge Funeral Services
2 Albert St
Cambridge , Waikato 3283
07-827 7649
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack SALLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Peter (Yakov) SALLE


1919 - 2020
Add a Memory
Jack Peter (Yakov) SALLE Notice
SALLE, Jack Peter (Yakov). Born in Korcula on October 25th 1919. Passed away on May 9th 2020. Dearly loved husband of the late Melva. Loved and respected friend and partner of Betty. Father and father-in-law of Janice and Stephen Vallance, Kevin and Tracey Salle, Karen and Clem Newby. Dida to Mark, Cushla, Justin, Matthew, Brad and Stacey. Great Old Dida to Blaze, Olivia, Alyx, Harry, Blake, Jack, Mason, Quinn, Aeyda-Rae, Lennox and Zak. Due to the circumstances of level 2 lockdown, a private service will take place. Pocivali U Miru



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -