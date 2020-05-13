|
SALLE, Jack Peter (Yakov). Born in Korcula on October 25th 1919. Passed away on May 9th 2020. Dearly loved husband of the late Melva. Loved and respected friend and partner of Betty. Father and father-in-law of Janice and Stephen Vallance, Kevin and Tracey Salle, Karen and Clem Newby. Dida to Mark, Cushla, Justin, Matthew, Brad and Stacey. Great Old Dida to Blaze, Olivia, Alyx, Harry, Blake, Jack, Mason, Quinn, Aeyda-Rae, Lennox and Zak. Due to the circumstances of level 2 lockdown, a private service will take place. Pocivali U Miru
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 13, 2020