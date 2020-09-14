Home

Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Campbell & Sons Ltd
95 Gordon Rd
Dunedin, Otago
Jack Percival UNSWORTH

Jack Percival UNSWORTH Notice
UNSWORTH, Jack Percival. On September 12, 2020, at Birchleigh Hospital, Mosgiel; aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of Shirley for 70 years, much loved Dad of Carolyn, Glenda, and Jackie, loved Grandad Jack of Jason, and Melanie; Stephen, and Anna, and Shane, and Kelly and a loved Great Grandad to his four great grandsons. A service for Jack will be held in Campbell and Sons Chapel, 95 Gordon Road, Mosgiel, at 2pm on Wednesday September 16, followed by private cremation. Messages to 14 Edgeware Avenue, Chatsford, Mosgiel 9024
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 14, 2020
