Jack (Uncle Jack) NICOL Notice
NICOL, Jack (Uncle Jack). Passed away peacefully on 1 October 2020, aged 89. Much loved uncle of Judy and Max, Roger and Wendy, and Gavin and Carolyn. Dearly loved great uncle to 10 and great great uncle to 10. Many thanks to Forrest Hill Home and Hospital and the Waiheke carers who gave so much love and attention to Uncle Jack. A service to celebrate Jack's life will be held at Northcote Baptist Church, 67 Eban Avenue, Northcote, on Saturday 10 October at 10am. In lieu of flowers, donations would be greatly appreciated to the Westpac Helicopter Trust: chopperappeal.co.nz



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 3, 2020
