|
|
|
BURTON, Jack Hector. Suddenly at home on 4th February 2020. Aged 78. Much loved husband, soul mate and best friend of Heather. Beloved father and father in law of Kevin and Karen, June and Ralph, Pauline and Kerry. Loved Daddy 2 of Joanne and David. Much loved Poppa of Taila and Cade, James, Hannah and Jessica, Latecia and Ryan. Loved son of the late Frank and Myrtle. Loved brother and brother in law of Bob and Karen, Ann and Doug. Be at Peace my Darling, Forever in our thoughts. Loved you then Love you still Always have Always will Jack will be at Pauline's home until Friday evening. All welcome. A celebration of Jack's life will be held at Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Saturday 8th February 2020 at 10am
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020