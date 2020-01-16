|
COUGHLAN, Jack Frederick. Passed away peacefully at Aria Park Hospital on Wednesday 15th January 2020, after a long illness with cancer. Dearly loved husband of the late Barbara Coughlan (nee Cowan), and close friends of Clive and Anne Adlam, Don and Margaret Scott, Corinne Henrikson and Alvaro Munoz. Our sincere thanks to all the Oncology staff at Auckland Hospital, also to the Staff of Aria Park Retirement Village and Hospital, Auckland for their dedicated, caring and personal attention to Jack during his final days. A Memorial service will be held at Davis Funeral Home, 400 Dominion Road, Mt Eden on Wednesday 22nd January 2020 at 10:30 am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 16, 2020