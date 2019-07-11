Home

Jack Bung LOWE Notice
LOWE, Jack Bung. Passed away peacefully on 6 July 2019 at Selwyn Village. Loved husband of Masie. Loving father and father-in-law of Deborah and Alistair, Jim and Barbara, Kevan and Rita. Treasured Granddad to Toby, Simon, Elliot, Jacob, Timothy and Benjamin. A Private funeral has been held. Thanks to all at Selwyn Village. Special Thanks to Corrie for her care and friendship. In lieu of flowers donations to St Johns, Private Bag 14902, Panmure, Auckland 1741.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 11, 2019
