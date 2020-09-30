Home

Jack Askew ROSE

Jack Askew ROSE Notice
ROSE, Jack Askew. Passed away peacefully after a struggle to stay with us, surrounded by his family and their love on September 27th 2020 at 9.45am. Aged 86 years. Deeply devoted husband to Glenny for 58 precious years filled with unwavering love, laughter and many treasured memories. A stoic, steadfast, loyal and loving soul mate until the end. Cherished and dearly loved Dad to Philip and Averil, Jan, Shelley and Murray, Warrick and Tania. Very special and valued Dax to Brogan, Kelsey, Aston, Brianna, Jonte, Tate and Kobe. Always our rock, provider, and supporter. A True gentleman who will always and forever be in our hearts "Constant and True" A private service has been held in accordance with Jack's wishes.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 30, 2020
