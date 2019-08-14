|
|
|
GIBBS, Ivy May (nee Edmonds). On 9 August 2019 peacefully after a brief illness at Papakura Private Hospital aged 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Trevor. Loved Mum of Susan and Neil, the late Allan, Loraine and Iain and Jennifer and Bryan. Treasured Nan and Super Nan to her grandchildren and great Grandchildren Finally reunited with Dad. A celebration of Ivy's life will take place at Manukau Memorial Gardens 11am on Friday 16 August 2019. At Ivy's request colourful clothing please. In lieu of flowers donations to Cancer research.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 14, 2019