Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ivy DUTHIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ivy May (Owens/Jessop) DUTHIE


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Ivy May (Owens/Jessop) DUTHIE Notice
DUTHIE, Ivy May (nee Owens/Jessop). Born July 19, 1935. Ivy passed away peacefully on April 11, 2020. Beloved wife of Brian and dearly loved Mum and Nana to Gavin, Cole, Brooke and Riley; Brenda and Daryl; Karen, Peter, Hershee and Vicky; and great grandmother to Peter, Lyncon and Oisin. Ivy will be privately cremated and a Memorial Service to celebrate Ivy's life will be arranged at a later date. Communication to Brenda Owens, 27 Oakford Close, Riccarton, Christchurch 8011.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ivy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -