Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ivy BARNES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ivy Lola BARNES

Add a Memory
Ivy Lola BARNES Notice
BARNES, Ivy Lola. Passed away peacefully on 1st December 2019 in Whangarei aged 97. Daughter of the late George and Alice de la Haye. Wife of the late Fred Barnes and Allan Willetts. Much loved Mum and mother in law of Robert, Don (deceased) and Jill and Neville and Liz. Adored Nana Ivy of David and Deb, Steven, Kerry, Kevin and Bronwyn and Lijana and Simon and their partners, 18 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. Dearly loved and sadly missed. Private family cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ivy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -