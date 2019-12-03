|
BARNES, Ivy Lola. Passed away peacefully on 1st December 2019 in Whangarei aged 97. Daughter of the late George and Alice de la Haye. Wife of the late Fred Barnes and Allan Willetts. Much loved Mum and mother in law of Robert, Don (deceased) and Jill and Neville and Liz. Adored Nana Ivy of David and Deb, Steven, Kerry, Kevin and Bronwyn and Lijana and Simon and their partners, 18 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. Dearly loved and sadly missed. Private family cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 3, 2019