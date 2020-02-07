|
LEWER, Ivy (nee Collinson). Passed away peacefully on 5 February 2020 at Switzer Home Kaitaia, surrounded by family. Loved wife of the late Ray. Much loved Mother of Joe, Ann, Fred and Raewyn. Mother-in-law of Lorraine, Ross and Lorraine. Cherished Nana Lewer to many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Rest peacefully mum after a long battle. A Service for Ivy will be held at the Geards Funeral Home Chapel, 13 Pukepoto Road, Kaitaia on Saturday 8 February 2020 at 10am. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Switzer Home, Kaitaia. All communications C/- Geards Funeral Home 13 Pukepoto Road, Kaitaia 0410.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 7, 2020