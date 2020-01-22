|
WARNER, Ivy Jean (Jean). Passed away on 20 January 2020, aged 93. Loved wife of the late Brian; mother and mother-in-law of Kevin and Wendy, Shirley and Dave, Donald and Lyn, Bruce and Claire; Nanny of Andrew, Rosemarie, Shane, Dion, Jason, Sienna, and Luis. Our inspiration - a wonderful mother. To live in the hearts of those we love is not to die. A service will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Tuesday 28 January at 12.30pm followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 22, 2020