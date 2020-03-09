|
|
|
RACE, Ivy Emily May (nee Chappell). Passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospice on 4th March 2020. Loved wife of Peter, Loved mother of Allan, Paul and Dean. Mother-inlaw of Bex and Tanya. Chrished Grandmother of Ella and Josh. Private Cremation will take place. A memorial service to celebrate Ivy's life to be held at the Onehunga Club, 158 The Mall Onehunga on Saturday 14th March at 11:00am. All communications C/- "The Race Family" P O Box 24464 Royal Oak
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 9, 2020