Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Onehunga Club
158 The Mall
Onehunga
Ivy Emily May (Chappell) RACE

Ivy Emily May (Chappell) RACE Notice
RACE, Ivy Emily May (nee Chappell). Passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospice on 4th March 2020. Loved wife of Peter, Loved mother of Allan, Paul and Dean. Mother-inlaw of Bex and Tanya. Chrished Grandmother of Ella and Josh. Private Cremation will take place. A memorial service to celebrate Ivy's life to be held at the Onehunga Club, 158 The Mall Onehunga on Saturday 14th March at 11:00am. All communications C/- "The Race Family" P O Box 24464 Royal Oak



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 9, 2020
