Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 21, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel
Ivy Aileen CAMERON

Ivy Aileen CAMERON Notice
CAMERON, Ivy Aileen. Peacefully at Thames Hospital, on 15th May, 2020; in her 96th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Ewan. Much loved Mum of Barbara (deceased) and Neville, Ian and Amber, Jeanette and Harold, Robert and Donna, and loved Gran Nan of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A celebration of Ivy's life will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames, on Thursday 21st May, at 11am, followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 19, 2020
