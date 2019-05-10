|
MILLER, Ivor (Ivor). Born October 4, 1932. Passed away on May 9, 2019. Much loved husband of Delise and dearly loved father of Lindi, Gail, Heidi, Maxine and Nadine, and grandfather of Courtney, Lawrence, Mikayla, Simone, Alexa, Samantha, Joseph, Daniel, Mandy, Dylan, Alex, Tyler, Rikki, Isaac, Jonny, Oliver and Jake. The funeral will be held at the Beit Olam Prayer House, Waikumete Cemetery, Great North Road, Glen Eden, Auckland 1.00pm, Friday 10 May
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 10, 2019
