Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ivor MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ivor (Ivor) MILLER

Notice Condolences

Ivor (Ivor) MILLER Notice
MILLER, Ivor (Ivor). Born October 4, 1932. Passed away on May 9, 2019. Much loved husband of Delise and dearly loved father of Lindi, Gail, Heidi, Maxine and Nadine, and grandfather of Courtney, Lawrence, Mikayla, Simone, Alexa, Samantha, Joseph, Daniel, Mandy, Dylan, Alex, Tyler, Rikki, Isaac, Jonny, Oliver and Jake. The funeral will be held at the Beit Olam Prayer House, Waikumete Cemetery, Great North Road, Glen Eden, Auckland 1.00pm, Friday 10 May
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.