Geards Funeral Home
13 Pukepoto Rd
Kaitaia , Northland
09-408 0970
Service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Coopers Beach Christian Youth Camp
154 State Highway 10
Coopers Beach
Ivor John (Johnnie) FOSTER

Ivor John (Johnnie) FOSTER Notice
FOSTER, Ivor John (Johnnie). Called home on Tuesday 28th January 2020, aged 90. Loving husband of Margaret, dad and father-in-law to Rose and Mike, Stephen (deceased), Doug and Karen, Marilyn and David, Lynette and Paul. Treasured grandad of Chris, Nic and Brook, Nathan, B.J, Hamish and James. Great grandad of Isaac and Lucas. A service for John will be held on Monday 3rd February 2020 at the Coopers Beach Christian Youth Camp, 154 State Highway 10, Coopers Beach at 1pm. Followed by internment at Oruaiti Cemetery. All communications to Geards Funeral Home, 13 Pukepoto Road, Kaitaia. 09 408 0970.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 30, 2020
