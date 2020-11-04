Home

Ivor (Jack) AHLQUIST Notice
AHLQUIST, Ivor (Jack). Passed away at home on Monday 2nd November 2020, in his 90th year. Loved Husband of Lois and father of Jacqueline and Alastair, David and Khylee, and Matthew. Grandfather of Levi, Georgia and Ruby. Father of Wayne, Tracy, 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren in Australia. A service will be held at Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Road, Mount Eden on Friday 6th November at 10:30am. Donations can be made to The Neurological Foundation PO Box 110022, Auckland City 1148.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 4, 2020
