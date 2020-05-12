|
TUFALA, Ivonga Visesio (Ivonga) (nee Pedro) Born October 20, 1922. Passed away on May 10, 2020. Daughter of the late Henio Hakaio and the late Lepeka Pedro loved daughter in-law of the late Etuale Ioanevaka and Loved wife of the late Tufala Visesio Pakau Passed away at Parkhaven care home Mangere Loved and cherish mother and mother in law to Lui and Pesega, Alefosio and Beverley, Akenese and the Late Derek , Ioane and Suliana, Senio, and Salai and Malia and Felise grand children Ivoga, Purewa, Suega, Limoni, Sosetene, Lui, Ivoga, Gasolo, Junior Foai, Jeffery, late David, Tracy, Simon, and late Lepeka, Arthur, Derek, Malia, Emani, Senia, Matalena, Ake, Ioana, Tovia, Teufiula, Ivoga, Sulia, Ale, Elisa, Matalena, and all her makopuna, The Family wish to express gratitude and Sincere thanks to the Staff at Parkhaven care Home For the care and Love in taking care of our Mother Due to the currant Restriction a memorial service will be held at later date Mum you have given us everything we could have asked for Rest in Peace Mum in Christ hand
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 12, 2020