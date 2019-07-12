Home

Ivan YAKAS

YAKAS, Ivan. (J Force 812815 Pvte) 08 May 1926 to 10 July 2019 Passed away peacefully at Dargaville Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Judy; loved father and father-in-law of Robert and Lynette, Murray and Linda, and the late Warren. Loved Poppa to his six grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. "Another Kauri has fallen. Gone fishin'." A celebration of Ivan's life will be held at Lighthouse Function Centre, Harding Park, Dargaville on Monday 15 July 2019 at 11 am, followed by interment at Mt. Wesley Cemetery. All communication to Yakas Family, c/o PO Box 306, Dargaville 0340



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 12, 2019
