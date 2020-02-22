|
RADICH, Ivan Rudolf. Passed away peacefully Sunday, 19th January, 2020 aged 94. Devoted husband of the late Dulcie and beloved father of Steven, Jennifer and Peter and their families. A casual gathering for family and friends will be held Saturday, 29th February 2020 at Wellsford RSA, 1 Olympus Rd, off Matheson from 11am to 1pm. A time to reflect, reminisce and share. Interment of ashes 1.30pm at Minniesdale Cemetery, Wharehine. Grateful thanks are extended to St John Ambulance, dad's favourite mode of transport! Donations to St John's would be much appreciated and may be left in the box provided on the day.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 22, 2020