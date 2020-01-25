|
|
|
RADICH, Ivan Rudolf. Born 16th October 1925, passed away peacefully on 19th January 2020 aged 94 after a relatively short illness. Beloved husband of the late Dulcie, father and father-in- law of Steven and Linda, Jennifer and Vince Vicelich and Peter and Gillian. Loved by his grandsons and their wives: Peter and Stephanie, Janaka and Emma, Antony and Carmen, Michael and Sondra, David and Anna, and Jonathon. Beloved Great grandfather of Cohen and Lyla; Isabela, Daniela, Zico and Arabela; Mathew, Ben and Grace; Thomas and Charlotte; and Ruby. Heartful thanks to the community at Hibiscus Coast Village, Red Beach; all the wonderful staff at Summerset Monterey Park for their love, care and attention to his needs during his short 7 week stay. As per Ivan's wishes a private cremation has taken place. A gathering together of family and friends will be held Saturday 29th February 11am to 1pm at Wellsford RSA, 1 Olympus Road and Internment of his ashes will take place at 1.30pm at Minniesdale Cemetery, Shegadeen Road, Wharehine. Communications to J Vicelich, 22 Widmore Drive, Massey, Auckland 0614. A life well lived and the last of his generation. Go well old chap and enjoy catching up with mum and hope the fishing's good. We will all miss you heaps.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 25, 2020