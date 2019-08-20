|
JENSEN, Ivan Ross. Service Number T80218 Warrant Officer Retired RNZAF. Of Paraparaumu, Kapiti Coast. On Sunday 18 August 2019, at Wellington Hospital. Aged 75 years. Treasured husband of Louella. Loved father of Richard, and Kayne, and loved by their families in Australia. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Glenda and George Herbert (Carterton), esteemed brother-in- law of Margaret Samuels, and Blair Samuels. Friend to many. Messages to 20 Callender Terrace, Paraparaumu Beach 5032. In lieu of flowers, donation to Wellington Free Ambulance Service PO Box 601 Wellington 6140 or Life Flight Trust PO Box 14448 Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241. A gathering to celebrate Ivan's life will be held in the Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Friday 23 August 2019, at 1:30pm followed by private cremation, in Kapiti. Kapiti Coast Funeral Home NZIFH FDANZ 04 2985168
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 20, 2019