|
|
|
RAKICH, Ivan. In loving memory of Ivan, born 21 October 1951. Ivan passed away on 31 October 2020. Loved son of Toma Rakich and the late Drina Rakich and brother of Peter, Velko and Brian. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Cherished husband of Kathy for 47 years, and adored father of Damien, Rochelle and Aaron. Treasured father-in-law to Ian and Vicki. Exceptional and loved Poppa to Joshua, Leo, Jessica, Reuben and Lucas. Ivan was admired and respected by everyone he met. He always found the good in people, had stories, could make you laugh and never complained about anything. He was a solver of all things with a heart of gold. Please join us in celebrating Ivan's life at St John Catholic Church, 180 Centreway Rd, Orewa at 11am on Saturday 14 November. This will be followed by a private family interment at a later date. Ivan is currently in the chapel of rest at Forrest Funeral Services, 39 Riverside Road, Orewa, phone (09) 426 7950. Rest in peace Ivan, Dad, Poppa
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 4, 2020