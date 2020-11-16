|
|
|
GAGE, Ivan Pani Michael (Baldy). 11 March 1949 - 14 November 2020 Peacefully passed away at Waikato Hospital in the early hours of Saturday morning. Loving Father of Dennis and Maria and much loved Grandad of Chrystal, Kimmy, Kyle, Maia, Gabby and Lucy. A celebration - "The Last Party" - of Baldy's Life will be held: Tuesday 17 November 1pm. Thames Rugby and Sports Club Ngati Maru Highway, Thames The family invites all who knew him to come share their many hilarious memories over one last warm Ranfurly.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 16, 2020