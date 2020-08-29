|
OSBORNE, Ivan Neil. Peacefully on 27th August, 2020. Aged 71 years. Love of Evelyn for 25 years. Dearly loved Dad and father-in-law to Neil, Elaine and Carl, Jessica and Justin, and Shan and Regan, and Caleb. Cherished "Poppa" and "Kama" to Sayain, Madeleine, Beau; Diante, Picasso, Justin, Leon, and Baby Marae; Brandon, Jovey; and Great Poppa to Kylaa, and Laurelle. A service for Ivan will be held at the Tokoroa Club, Chambers Street, Tokoroa on Monday 31st August, 2020 at 11 a.m. followed by interment at the Tokoroa Cemetery. Due to the current restrictions a livestream of the service will be available for those who cannot attend. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444, New Zealand
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 29, 2020