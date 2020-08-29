Home

POWERED BY

Services
South Waikato Funeral Services
24 Commerce Street
Tokoroa , Waikato
07-886 5160
Service
Monday, Aug. 31, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Tokoroa Club
Chambers Street
Tokoroa
Resources
More Obituaries for Ivan OSBORNE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ivan Neil OSBORNE

Add a Memory
Ivan Neil OSBORNE Notice
OSBORNE, Ivan Neil. Peacefully on 27th August, 2020. Aged 71 years. Love of Evelyn for 25 years. Dearly loved Dad and father-in-law to Neil, Elaine and Carl, Jessica and Justin, and Shan and Regan, and Caleb. Cherished "Poppa" and "Kama" to Sayain, Madeleine, Beau; Diante, Picasso, Justin, Leon, and Baby Marae; Brandon, Jovey; and Great Poppa to Kylaa, and Laurelle. A service for Ivan will be held at the Tokoroa Club, Chambers Street, Tokoroa on Monday 31st August, 2020 at 11 a.m. followed by interment at the Tokoroa Cemetery. Due to the current restrictions a livestream of the service will be available for those who cannot attend. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444, New Zealand
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ivan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -