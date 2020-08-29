Home

Howick Funeral Home
Ivan Martin LINDSAY


1929 - 2020
Ivan Martin LINDSAY Notice
LINDSAY, Ivan Martin. Born 10 January 1929, died 20 August 2020. Dearly loved and deeply missed husband of Sheila (and the late Myra). Respected and loved father and father-in-law of Stuart and Mary and Gordon and Yvonne, granddad of Michael, Callum, Sean, Morgan and Tim, Tegan and James and great-grandy of Evalyn. Our grateful thanks to the caring team at CHT Lansdowne. Due to current restrictions, a private family service and cremation has been held, with a notice to follow of a memorial service to celebrate Ivan's life. Communications to the Lindsay family C/-



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 29, 2020
