LINDSAY, Ivan Martin. Born 10 January 1929, died 20 August 2020. Dearly loved and deeply missed husband of Sheila (and the late Myra). Respected and loved father and father-in-law of Stuart and Mary and Gordon and Yvonne, granddad of Michael, Callum, Sean, Morgan and Tim, Tegan and James and great-grandy of Evalyn. Our grateful thanks to the caring team at CHT Lansdowne. Due to current restrictions, a private family service and cremation has been held, with a notice to follow of a memorial service to celebrate Ivan's life. Communications to the Lindsay family C/-
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 29, 2020