|
|
|
KEATS, Ivan. Peacefully at home on Thursday 27th August 2020 surrounded by his family. Much loved husband of Jill. Dearly loved dad and father-in-law of Janine and Richard, Tanya and Ron, Grandad of Elise and Kiel, Charlotte and Ben, and adoring great grandad of Lily. 2 Timothy 4:7 I have competed well; I have finished the race; I have kept the faith! Due to Covid-19 restrictions a memorial service to celebrate Ivan's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 2, 2020