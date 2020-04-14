|
KATAVICH, Ivan Joze (Jack). Passed away at Whangarei Hospital on 12 April, aged 92. Dearly loved husband of the late Vera. Much loved father of Bev and the late Earl, Judy and Keith, and Mijo. Cherished Poppa of Chris and Rachel, Mike and Marni, and Mark. Much adored Poppa Jack of Danica, Sophie, Ryder and Mila. Due to the Covid-19 lockdown, the celebration of Jack's life will be delayed but we take comfort from knowing he is now with his beloved Vera. In lieu of flowers, donations to either The Stroke Foundation or The Cancer Society would be appreciated. Po?ivao u Miru.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 14, 2020