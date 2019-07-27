Home

Ivan John Kelvin PARKER

Ivan John Kelvin PARKER Notice
PARKER, Ivan John Kelvin. The family would like to sincerely thank all who have sent flowers, cards, and messages of condolence. Special thanks to the staff at Kintala Lodge for the support and kindness they showed Ivan and his family throughout this short but difficult time while he was in their care. A heartfelt thank you to Seddon Park Funeral Home for their guidance and compassion during our time for saying goodbye to a much loved family member. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 27, 2019
