PARKER, Ivan John Kelvin. Passed away peacefully on 15 July 2019 aged 86 years. Loved partner of Ngaire Sampson. Loved husband of the Late Bernice. Dearly loved father of Sharron and Stephen Hassall, and Michael Parker. Much loved granddad of Dean and Caroline Hassall, Craig Hassall, and Jordan Parker. Cherished great granddad of Connor Hassall. A service for Ivan will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Corner Seddon Road and Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Monday, 22 July 2019 at 1.30pm followed by private cremation. All communications to the Parker / Hassall family C/- PO Box 8397, Cherrywood, Tauranga 3145.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 17, 2019