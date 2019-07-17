Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
07-846 1561
Resources
More Obituaries for Ivan PARKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ivan John Kelvin PARKER

Add a Memory
Ivan John Kelvin PARKER Notice
PARKER, Ivan John Kelvin. Passed away peacefully on 15 July 2019 aged 86 years. Loved partner of Ngaire Sampson. Loved husband of the Late Bernice. Dearly loved father of Sharron and Stephen Hassall, and Michael Parker. Much loved granddad of Dean and Caroline Hassall, Craig Hassall, and Jordan Parker. Cherished great granddad of Connor Hassall. A service for Ivan will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Corner Seddon Road and Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Monday, 22 July 2019 at 1.30pm followed by private cremation. All communications to the Parker / Hassall family C/- PO Box 8397, Cherrywood, Tauranga 3145.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.