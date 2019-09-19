|
BROWN, Ivan John. 1924280 Malaya RAF (AC1) Passed away suddenly at home on Monday 16th September 2019, aged 83. Beloved husband of Judith, proud father of Phillip, Louise and Martin. Grandad to Joe, Sara, Sam, Rosie, Jamie and Zac and a much loved friend to many. A service to celebrate Ivan's life will be held at the Hibiscus Coast Community RSA, 43a Vipond Road, Stanmore Bay on Monday 23rd September 2019 at 11am. All Ivan's friends are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to St John New Zealand.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 19, 2019