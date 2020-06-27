|
JURLINA, Ivan Jeffery. Born December 23, 1933. Our dear Dad passed away peacefully at home in the loving embrace of his family on 25th June, 2020. Devoted husband to Mary. Deeply loved and cherished father to Michael, David, Sharon, Yvonne and Angela and adored grandfather to his 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. An absolute gentleman and an inspiration, he was universally loved and respected. His kindness and dignity touched the lives of everyone who was blessed to have known him and he will forever remain in our hearts. Pocivaj u miru. We will be celebrating this amazing man on Tuesday, 30th June. Funeral details to follow.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 27, 2020