WILLS, Ivan Harry. 11 June 1931 - 17 November 2019 Devoted husband of Mena for 64 years, much loved father and father-in-law of Neale and Ruth Wills, Robyn and the late Jonathan Keall, and Colleen Wills. Adored by his grandchildren Adrian and Vanessa, Brenda and Paige, Elizabeth, and Nathaniel. Great-grandpa of Penelope. He was a dear, kind, gentle man who saw the good in everybody and selflessly served others. We will miss him. A service for Ivan will be held at Crossroads Methodist Church, 25 Broadway, Papakura on Saturday 23rd November at 11.00am. All communications to: Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 20, 2019