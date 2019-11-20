Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ensom Funeral Services
15 East Street
Papakura, Auckland 2110
09 299 6646
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Crossroads Methodist Church
25 Broadway
Papakura
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ivan WILLS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ivan Harry WILLS


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Ivan Harry WILLS Notice
WILLS, Ivan Harry. 11 June 1931 - 17 November 2019 Devoted husband of Mena for 64 years, much loved father and father-in-law of Neale and Ruth Wills, Robyn and the late Jonathan Keall, and Colleen Wills. Adored by his grandchildren Adrian and Vanessa, Brenda and Paige, Elizabeth, and Nathaniel. Great-grandpa of Penelope. He was a dear, kind, gentle man who saw the good in everybody and selflessly served others. We will miss him. A service for Ivan will be held at Crossroads Methodist Church, 25 Broadway, Papakura on Saturday 23rd November at 11.00am. All communications to: Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ivan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -