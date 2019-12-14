|
MORICE, Ivan Graham. Born in Gisborne August 12, 1958. Passed peacefully at home, December 12, 2019. Adored youngest son of Kui Poutu Morice (late) and Les Morice. Loving husband of Lianne Turner Morice. Devoted father of Jason and Ben Morice, Amy and Willis Luttrell and Alison Turner. Koro of Max. Beloved youngest brother of Moana, Rusty, Wattie, Alan, Isobel, Margie and Barry. To celebrate Ivan's life his wife, children and whanau invite you to join us in the Main Chapel of Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive in Henderson on Tuesday 17 December at 12:30pm. Ivan will be at his private residence for those who wish to come and pay their respects. "Moe mai, hoki wairua atu ki tou Maunga."
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 14, 2019